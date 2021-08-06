Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 8th

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,886. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $948.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

