TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $134,007.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $134,007.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,650,922,439 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

