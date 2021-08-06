U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,823 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 40.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

