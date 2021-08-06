U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.89. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 2,176 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 106.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $233,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

