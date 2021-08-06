Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 939,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

