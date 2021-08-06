UBS Group AG Grows Position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 482.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.23. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

