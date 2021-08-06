UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

OTCMKTS:HCCCU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

