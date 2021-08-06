UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 1,097 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $2,361,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

