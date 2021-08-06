UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €215.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

MTX stock opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

