UBS Group Upgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to “Buy”

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 289,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 70,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

