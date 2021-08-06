UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $68.75 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

