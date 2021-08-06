UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.
Shares of UGI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Featured Article: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.