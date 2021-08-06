Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

