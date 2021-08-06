Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $43,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.