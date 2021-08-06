UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Trading Up 81.8%

UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) shares shot up 81.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. 543 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80.

UltraTech Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, white cement, and white cement based products; and ready mix concrete, including specialty concrete, as well as building products consisting AAC blocks, jointing mortars, and host of others in retail formats.

