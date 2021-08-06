UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011 over the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.