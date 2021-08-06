UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

