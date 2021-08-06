Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $9.84 or 0.00024612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.91 million and $27.03 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

