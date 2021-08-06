Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $219.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

