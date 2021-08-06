Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 573.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unisys were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $2,592,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 230.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Unisys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Unisys by 25.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.38 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

