United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. United Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH remained flat at $$34.95 during trading on Thursday. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $114.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,403 shares of company stock worth $298,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

