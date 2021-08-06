United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. United Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ UBOH remained flat at $$34.95 during trading on Thursday. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $114.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Bancshares Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
