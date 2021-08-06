United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $25.40. United Fire Group shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 580 shares.

The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $635.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

