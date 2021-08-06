United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%.

NYSE USM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.97. 207,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.