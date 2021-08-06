Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Shares of Unitil stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $49.50. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $744.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Get Unitil alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.