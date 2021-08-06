Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello Sells 217,124 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John S. Riccitiello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68.

Shares of U stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of -95.05. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unity Software by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Unity Software by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,702,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Unity Software by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

