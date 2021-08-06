Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $250.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.