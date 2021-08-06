Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $615.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

