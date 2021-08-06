Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

