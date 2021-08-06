Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce $156.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.07 million to $157.37 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $602.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,973. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $102,300,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

