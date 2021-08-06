Usca Ria LLC Acquires 2,106 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $456.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.