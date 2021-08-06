Usca Ria LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Bank raised its position in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Visa by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $242.16. 121,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $471.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

