Usca Ria LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 128,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

