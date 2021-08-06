Usca Ria LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.09. The stock had a trading volume of 55,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.38. The company has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $443.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

