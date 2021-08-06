Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 357,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,613. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

