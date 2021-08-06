Usca Ria LLC Sells 13,632 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $89.13. 165,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363,539. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock worth $339,083,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.