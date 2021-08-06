USDX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006399 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

