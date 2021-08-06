Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Uxin were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin Limited has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

