V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $270.04. 870,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

