V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $955,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Toro by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 207,846 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $113.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

