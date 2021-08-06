V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,439 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 389.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,595,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,156,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 147,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,187. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.