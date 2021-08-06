V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 538 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.42. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.