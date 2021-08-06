V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,717.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,506.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

