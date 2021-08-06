V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.