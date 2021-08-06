V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock worth $5,787,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

