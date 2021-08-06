V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify stock traded down $9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,545.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,867. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,434.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

