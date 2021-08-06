V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $305.61. 1,760,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.97, a PEG ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

