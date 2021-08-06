V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 347,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.