V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,343 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,856. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.