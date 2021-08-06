V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

