Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VLON) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VLON) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Vallon Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ VLON opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

